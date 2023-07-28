TULSA, Okla. -- A Tulsa artist taking her healing journey from trauma and pouring it into her artwork.
On Thursday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m., local artist Chandra Valkyrie will be showing her pieces at an art exhibit called, “Love Yo’ Self.”
“My focus now is healing from a traumatic situation via a deepening practice of self-compassion, said Valkyrie. “You will see themes of compassionate self-talk and learning to trust self in the Love Yo Self show and I hope it can inspire others to find the self-compassion to heal from traumatic experiences.”
Love Yo’ Self will be running for the entire month of Aug. at the Dennis R. Equality Center in downtown Tulsa.
“My approach to art revolves around my mental health, as I find it incredibly therapeutic to allow my emotions to spill onto whatever object I can find in a colorful, full-bleed, no-rules-sloppy-mandala style,” said Valkyrie. “Because of the therapeutic way I create, themes from events from my life will spill out onto my current artwork.”
Valkyrie describes herself as a Visionary Artist. Visionary Artists are usually self-taught and create art that has a quality that goes beyond the physical world.
Valkyrie says she also has a fascination for AI art.
“I’m curious as to how it will evolve into our lives, good and bad. I will be sharing some of my favorite AI art pieces and inviting guests to start a discussion about what they think of AI art,” said Valkyrie.
Valkyrie is inviting the community to share in her artistic journey. She hopes it will inspire everyone to embrace and "Love Yo' Self!"