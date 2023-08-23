TULSA, Okla. − Tulsa's Ukrainian community gathered at First Baptist Church to celebrate Ukraine’s national holiday, Independence Day, on Tuesday.
Natalia Ashenfelter, one of the event organizers, says Ukraine Independence Day is so important to Ukrainians.
Aug. 24, 2023, will be the 32nd anniversary of Ukraine’s Independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.
This year the date will be even more profound, as it has been more than a year since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in Feb. 2022 and brought war and destruction to their democracy, says Ashenfelter.
Ashenfelter says that Ukrainians are incredibly grateful to the United States for its support in her country's fight for freedom.
“We are thankful to churches in Oklahoma. I go to First Western Church in Bartlesville. They support my church in Odessa, Ukraine. My pastor and his team, they help people on the frontline in Ukraine and they help the Ukrainian Army,” said Ashenfelter. “They deliver gas, they deliver water, the gallons with water. They deliver food so that people can survive, people who live on the frontlines. We want to thank the American people that support Ukrainian people who are arriving in United States. They sponsor them. They accommodate Ukrainian people. They help them to start a new life in United States.”
Ashenfelter says local non-profits like Rotary Medical Supplies Network, are constantly delivering medical equipment and supplies to Ukraine.
As the air strikes continue in their homeland and their houses have been reduced to rubble, Olexandra Sheyko from Ukraine, says her people will not surrender.
“If we do not support something like this, I do not know what's the point of living and you know. Cherishing values of ours, the way we have them here and what's written in our Constitution of the United States,” said Sheyko.