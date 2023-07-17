Local students spending summer break "playing with sawbones and drills"

TULSA, Okla. − For high school students with aspirations of going into the healthcare field, Saint Francis Health System has a tremendous summer opportunity for them.
The University of Oklahoma (OU) puts together Mash Camp each year. It is a two-week program that gives students hands-on experience in health careers.
Bailey Anderson attends Union High School. She will be a senior next fall and is participating in the program this year.
“I've always had an idea that I wanted to go into healthcare. I've never been sure what field per se. So I think this was just a way for me to test out everything and, you know, have that experience,” said Anderson. “They’ve taught us about any different conditions that they do fractures, sprains everything that they would see on a normal day-to-day, day basis. Oh, my goodness. We just did splints and casting and then later on we're going to do stuff with sawbones and putting in plates.”
Anderson says one of the most fascinating parts about the program so far has been seeing a few surgeries in the hospital.
“There was one where a man was getting his knee replaced. So that was really cool to see,” said Anderson. “My favorite thing was probably the histology portion. We got to see an amputated leg and a placenta. It was really cool to, you know, see how they, like, look at the tissues and what a histologist all does.”
Melissa Bates is the student volunteer coordinator for the program.
“This afternoon we will be experimenting and playing with sawbones and drills and screws and plates,” said Bates. “You can just tell by their facial expressions and the questions that they ask how much they're enjoying it.”
The program is fairly competitive to get into.
Bates says the students that are getting hands-on experience in the two-week program began the application process back in Feb. 2023. Once the application was submitted, the interview process began. Then, the top 21 students are selected.
“They are getting to experience a lot of different areas of the hospital and healthcare in general. It's a very interactive hands-on immersive education and activities that they're getting to explore. And I think they're getting to see a different side of health care than they've probably seen before,” said Bates.
Anderson says she would 100% recommend the program to other students interested in going into healthcare as a career.
“I think this is a great way to kind of explore all your options,” said Anderson.