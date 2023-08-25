Union Public Schools
Credit: Union High School

Multiple local and state politicians have released statements after several Union Public Schools campuses received bomb threats this week.

Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell

“Lisa and I sent our children to school this past week, and we’re thankful we have wonderful options in Oklahoma. As a public school dad in the Tulsa area, I’m all for accountability, but intimidation and hateful rhetoric are unacceptable. I spoke with Union Superintendent Dr. Kirt Hartzler today about the bomb threats in his district, and his team is working with the appropriate authorities to keep students and faculty safe.
 
The future of our state is sitting in our classrooms. I’m asking Oklahoma to rally for those kids and the educators preparing the way.“
 

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters
 
"Any threat against Oklahoma schools, our children, or other officials is reprehensible and absolutely unacceptable. There is an ongoing investigation into the nature of these threats, and I know the full weight of our law enforcement agencies will be brought to bear against those who would threaten our kids.”
 

Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall

“First and foremost, I want to condemn the bomb threats leveled against multiple public schools here in Oklahoma this week. Violence, and threats of violence, whether a hoax or legitimate, against our students are completely unacceptable and must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Secondly, I would like to see the political activism surrounding education eliminated, and more targeted action plans focused on raising test scores and increasing education outcomes for our students. Recently, it seems as if 5% of the people are stirring up controversy, while the other 95% just want to see our kids get better test scores and succeed in the classroom.

Oklahoma classrooms should not be laboratories for political activism, they should be places where our kids go to learn the basic education skills needed to succeed. In the same way, Oklahoma’s elected leaders should not be adding fuel to the fires of controversy, we should be focused on making sure our kids are getting a good education, and our educational outcomes are improving.

Oklahoma’s education ranking is among the lowest in the country for a number of reasons, and that ranking isn’t going to change if we are constantly engaged in a political battle of wills. We must get the focus back on student outcomes, and away from political rhetoric.

I’m calling on all involved parties to end the rhetoric and do better for the children of Oklahoma.”

