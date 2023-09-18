TULSA, Okla. − Several schools in the Tulsa area are starting transitional academies for students with disabilities.
Earlier this year, the Oklahoma State Department of Education launched an alternate diploma for students with severe cognitive disabilities. Schools across the state can now offer this diploma to students and give them a chance to continue their education after high school.
Tulsa Public Schools launched the Tulsa Transition Academy to teach life skills and independent living to students with severe cognitive disabilities.
"The whole objective of this program is to teach them all about independent living skills, functional community skills, and vocational skills," said Janet Parker with the Tulsa Transition Academy.
The TTA is run out of Nathan Hale High School. Parker hopes to eventually move the program to a tech school or college so the students can be around their peers.
"Our goal is that they will possibly get to the point where its hey 'I have a job for you' and they're in school until 12 o'clock and then they transition to a job site" said Paker.
Parker says they want to expand in the next few years.