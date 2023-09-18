TULSA, Okla. − Several schools in the Tulsa area are starting transitional academies for students with disabilities. 

Earlier this year, the Oklahoma State Department of Education launched an alternate diploma for students with severe cognitive disabilities. Schools across the state can now offer this diploma to students and give them a chance to continue their education after high school. 

Tulsa Public Schools launched the Tulsa Transition Academy to teach life skills and independent living to students with severe cognitive disabilities. 

"The whole objective of this program is to teach them all about independent living skills, functional community skills, and vocational skills," said Janet Parker with the Tulsa Transition Academy.

The TTA is run out of Nathan Hale High School. Parker hopes to eventually move the program to a tech school or college so the students can be around their peers.

“We are hoping to have an actual domestic setting, some kind of home setting where they will go into the home in small groups and practice some skills they may not actually practice at home,” said Parker.
 
This is a full-time program that students can chose to enroll in once they earned their high school credits. They can stay in it until they turn 22. 
 
"There are very few agencies that have been able to serve the needs of this population," said Parker. "So they typically go home after four or five years and sit around at home."
 
Classes at TTA include information on taking public transportation, how to pay for items, and job skills.
 
"These are the kids you want to hire," said Parker.
 
Parker says her goal is to give these students more opportunities to be involved in the community. 

"Our goal is that they will possibly get to the point where its hey 'I have a job for you' and they're in school until 12 o'clock and then they transition to a job site" said Paker.

Parker says they want to expand in the next few years. 

Sand Springs and Broken Arrow have also launched transitional academies this year. You can learn more about the alternative diploma online.

