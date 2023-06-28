Local school community comes together after father drowns at Keystone Lake

TULSA, Okla. — A north Tulsa school community is coming together to support two young boys whose dad drowned at Keystone Lake.
Felix Aderinwale died while out celebrating his son's ninth birthday and now his son's school is helping the family.
Samantha Wagner teaches second grade at Felicitas Mendez International school. She says the school community is heartbroken for and rallying around two brothers as they deal with the loss of their dad.
"We're just really sad that a happy day like that turned out so tragically," said Wagner.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says thirty-eight-year-old Felix Aderinwale drowned at Keystone Lake on Saturday.
Troopers say Felix was on an inflatable tube and went beyond the marked area for swimming. They say he fell off the tube and went in the water and did not come back up.
"I just felt heartbroken for my sweet student who was celebrating his birthday," said Wagner.
Felix's sons, six-year-old Shane and nine-year-old Kingston, go to Felicitas Mendez international school.
"We're a very small school. We get to know our students very well, so of course any trauma, any traumatic incidents, we also feel it in our hearts," said school counselor Kellie Schulze.
Some of the kids wrote cards and the teachers took him a cake and some presents.
"Just so we could, you know, show him love and just let him have a happy memory on his birthday," said Schulze.
"He was very excited very happy. Every card that he got, he read out loud. According to his mother, he's just like his dad. He's very outgoing, just like his dad," said Schulze.
The teachers have got together and started a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses and to help the boys in the future.
"When something unexpected like this happens, it's really important for families to have that immediate help, said Wagner.
"We will be there to support Kingston and his brother in any way that we can academically and emotionally and socially and I'm sure their classmates will want to do the same," said Wagner.
Click here if you would like to make a donation to the family.