TULSA, Okla. − All living creatures, human and pets, are dealing with dangerous heat and continued power outages this week.
Panting dogs were spotted inside the Oklahoma Pet Collective Society. Staff members at the facility said the heat is becoming a problem for everyone.
Colleen Gable is the Vice President and Raquel Ingle is the Fundraising Coordinator. "So much of what we do relies on having air conditioning," said Gable. "Unfortunately, the temperature that it is outside, that’s what it is inside, maybe even a little bit warmer due to the dogs panting and we don’t have adequate air flow."
Gable says the facility received a generator from a foster family on Monday. However, the generator was only able to power small fans, not the air conditioner.
"We're concerned about them getting heat stroke, we have some dogs that take medications and we’re concerned about their health as well," said Ingle.
The issue has forced them to get creative.
"We've got kiddie pools outside, misting air, hoses, we're doing our best to keep these dogs cool," said Gable.
Gable and Ingle say their staff members and volunteers are taking turns checking in on the dogs, but their concern is growing. "The health and safety of our dogs is the most important thing to us right now," said Gable.