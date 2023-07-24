TULSA, Okla. − A new school year is around the corner, and the Greater Tulsa Association of Relators are working to get supplies to students in need.
They hope to stuff backpacks with clothes, school supplies, and toiletries.
"The first year, we did 100 and then it just kinda snowballed," said Shelley Carson, the Community Relations Chairperson for the Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors. "This is the biggest year yet. So far, we're at 650 backpacks! It just kept going, and its honestly the longest-running thing we've ever done at the board."
Carson says they began their Backpacks for Kids program nearly 20 years ago.
"A lot of these kids don't get that opportunity to have brand new things, and how great is it to start the year with a new backpack and brand new outfit. It's a fresh start that everybody deserves," said Carson.
They raise money all year long, and dozens of people spend hours volunteering time and effort to make the program possible.
"This has just really stuck with us because its so heartfelt and so heartwarming when you see it and the kids are so appreciative its just a really cool thing to be apart of," said Carson.
Carson believes this program is about more than backpacks, it’s about self-confidence.
"I think it sets the tone for the rest of the school year we don't see this as a hand out we see it as a hand up and if you start out the year feeling good about yourself that sets the tone for everything," said Carson.
People that want to donate or be involved can reach out to Family and Children’s Services.