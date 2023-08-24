Local mom says she will not forget her son after his remains were found in Nowata County

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The mom of a Bartlesville man whose remains were found in Nowata County says she still has unanswered questions over his death.
Devin Viles was 22 when he went missing last summer.
Last week, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) officially linked remains they found to Viles through DNA.
Marla Walls wears a picture of Viles, her son, on a pendant around her neck. She says she thinks about him all the time.
"I just miss him. I love him. He was my only son," said Walls.
Viles was 22 when he left his sister's home in Tulsa in July 2022. He was never heard from again.
"He wished me a happy Fourth of July and messaged him back and I never heard from him again," said Walls. "I knew when I didn’t hear from him. I knew in my heart."
Walls reported him missing on Aug. 5 last year to Bartlesville police, and officers called the OSBI to help.
In October 2022, investigators said they found human remains in a rural pasture in Nowata County, and last week DNA testing confirmed it was Viles.
"I drove and I parked somewhere. I didn’t know where I parked because I couldn’t tell people where I was. I couldn’t breathe and I thought someone took my only son away," said Walls.
Marla said Viles was funny and he loved loved cars, fishing and his family.
She also said he had ADHD and thinks that led him to trust the wrong people.
"No one had to do anything to anyone like that. You didn’t have to do anything to hurt anyone. You could have just walked away," said Walls.
OSBI charged 34-year-old Brock Anthony Edward Thompson with Viles' murder.
Walls said she’s still left with unanswered questions.
"I know where. I just don't know the how and I’m never going to know the why. I hope I get the why," said Walls.
Investigators are still asking for information. Walls is calling for anyone who might be able to help to come forward.
"If anyone knows anything and can help, do, share," said Walls.
"The person who did it, I do not want them to see the light of day. He doesn’t deserve it," said Walls.
Viles' 24th birthday would have been in September month. Walls said the family is planning to release red balloons in his honor, because his favorite color was red.
Walls also said the family is now planning his funeral.
Meanwhile, Thompson is charged with murder, but he’s currently in prison for trafficking illegal drugs.