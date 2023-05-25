Local groups offer help for veterans struggling this Memorial Day

TULSA, Okla. − While many people celebrate Memorial Day with barbeques and pool parties, it can also be a difficult and emotional time for veterans who made it home.
When you walk inside the Coffee Bunker, a veteran resource center in Tulsa, you’ll see what’s called the ‘fallen soldier table’ to your left.
Executive Director and veteran Michael Horton says this is the reason for the long weekend.
"Everyday reminds us of the ones who aren't with us because of what they have given in terms of their sacrifice,” said Horton.
Horton and CEO of Grand Mental Health and fellow veteran Larry Smith said the holiday can also be difficult for veterans who did return home. Smith mentioned dealing with survivor’s guilt.
Regardless of how you're feeling, both organizations want you to know there is help.
At Grand Mental Health, there is support for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, suicidal thoughts, substance use, housing and benefits.
Smith said, “it's okay to reach out and seek services and help when you are hurting or when things are not going well in your life.”
At the Coffee Bunker, you can almost always find a fellow veteran to sit down with and talk.
Horton said, "if they'll come to see us or give us a call, we'll make sure that they either get that need met here or we're going to make sure that we can get them quickly in contact with people who can help them."
If you are in crisis, you can dial 988. For the Veterans Crisis Line, dial 988, then press 1.