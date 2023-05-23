BROKEN ARROW, Okla. − A local food bank has created a program that brings locally grown produce to your kitchen table.
The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma began the Oklahoma Farm to Table program in July 2022.
Luke and Chantee Fisher run an organic produce farm called Fisher's Produce. They became involved in the program in the beginning.
The Fishers' sell wholesale and to retail clients, including the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.
Generally, their clientele includes families in high-income brackets, who can afford organically-grown, local produce. However, they want everyone to enjoy their produce.
"The need is there," said Chantee. "It's a very high need for this good, high-quality, whole food. But the means to get it there just isn't there."
The Fishers' think this program is an excellent way to get healthy food to people who otherwise couldn't afford it.
“I feel like this program is a financially solvent way for us as the farmer to share that food with the community who needs it appreciates it and wants it,” said Chantee.
The Food Bank is also a good customer of the Fishers', because of how much produce they take.
"The greatest thing is they really can use a lot of vegetables. A lot of our wholesale customers we do coordination beforehand, how much are they gonna need, when are they gonna need it. The food bank will take a lot of what's available when its available,” said Luke.
In the past, the Fishers' would have leftover produce that would go to waste. Now, that is no longer an issue.
"The food bank’s a great customer to take that surplus that we’d have a hard time moving otherwise,” said Luke. He also spoke about how local farmer's benefit from the program.
“I think that will give more opportunity to beginning farmers to know that there is a market and they are going to be able to sell their produce.”