Local dog trainer talks about the benefits of service dogs

TULSA, Okla. − David Foster is the owner of Dog Training Elite. He says that service dog training is extremely important for people who have either disabilities, special needs, or certain conditions where a dog can play a major role in assisting or supporting their handler, physically or mentally.
Foster says a service dog can alert an owner 10-15 minutes before a seizure, which can help prevent a fall. Or, can warn handlers who may be diabetic that their sugar is low and wake them them up, by dragging them out of bed so they can raise their sugar level. Service dogs can also work wonders for child with autism with a possible meltdown. A service dog can cut down a 45 minute episode to just five minutes, Foster says.
"It’s incredible how smart these dogs are and what types of tasks they can learn to perform, and it can be very beneficial physically and mentally,” said Foster. "Service dogs are comforting potentially lifesaving, and in some ways, can replace a nurse because they are there working for you 24/7."
FOX23 interviewed a Bartlesville woman called, Rene Michaels in 2022 on how her service dog, Harper has helped her overcome debilitating anxiety.
"I know I struggled in ways that a lot of people I knew didn't. It's difficult to admit how severe and life-altering anxiety and panic attacks can be. It's even more difficult when you're an adult and haven't been able to manage it most of your life. It's difficult to admit you might need help in order to live a normal life." said Renee Michaels. "Harper is amazing. Having Harper brings freedom, independence, and a feeling of safety and normalcy. She means everything to me. I don't know what I would do without her."
Foster says Dog Training Elite provides obedience training, mobility training, autism support, scent work, puppy training and service training.
Foster has trained about 150 dogs or so in a years’ time and at least 25% or more were service dogs.
Service dog training is extensive but, "it is extremely impactful when you get a dog to the level of service work," said Foster.