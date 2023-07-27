TULSA COUNTY, Okla. − A new medical program is making a positive difference for people in Green Country.
Remote patient monitoring keeps track of a patient's stats right from the comfort of their own couch.
In the Cadence program, each patient receives a blood pressure cuff, a scale, and a glucose monitor to use at home.
Dr. Else said the program is considered preventative care, especially for people with barriers getting to a doctor's office.
Mary Rought is one of the 500 patients in the Cadence program. She started this year after her doctor wanted to monitor her blood pressure.
“It was like 190/150, and I had no idea and so when I say it saved my life, I feel like it really did ‘cause if I wouldn’t have started that program, I don’t know where I might have been,” Rought said.
Nurses and doctors adjusted her care plan.
“It’s an everyday thing, and so if there’s a concern, they call me. I’ve gone through changes with my medication and everything through that time,” she said.
Dr. Else said the program not only gives peace of mind to adult children taking care of their parents, but also to people who live far away in rural areas.
“I do have patients who have to drive over two hours to see me. I feel so guilty making them come in for that and who knows by the time they get here if their blood pressure is going to be in a good range. so, for the rural population this is an awesome opportunity,” Dr. Else said.
According to the National Rural Health Association, rural residents have greater transportation difficulties reaching health care providers.