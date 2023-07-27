Remote patient monitoring keeps track of a patient's stats right from the comfort of their own couch.

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. − A new medical program is making a positive difference for people in Green Country.

Remote patient monitoring keeps track of a patient's stats right from the comfort of their own couch. 

“If we’re watching these things, if we’re getting these blood pressures under control, if we’re watching our weight, if can absolutely predict a future hospitalization so, if they are creeping up, if our weight’s going up, and it could be due to fluid on our heart, we’re not going to be behind the ball,” said Dr. Matthew Else, family medicine physician at Utica Park Clinic.
 
Utica Park Clinic's program is called Cadence

In the Cadence program, each patient receives a blood pressure cuff, a scale, and a glucose monitor to use at home.

Dr. Else said the program is considered preventative care, especially for people with barriers getting to a doctor's office.

“A lot of time by the time you get into the doctor office, you’ve either hit traffic of you’re stressed or you just don’t like going to the doctor. So when you’re coming in, your blood pressure might be really high. And it’s difficult as a physician to know whether or not that’s a true elevated blood pressure reading,” said Dr. Else.

Mary Rought is one of the 500 patients in the Cadence program. She started this year after her doctor wanted to monitor her blood pressure.

“It was like 190/150, and I had no idea and so when I say it saved my life, I feel like it really did ‘cause if I wouldn’t have started that program, I don’t know where I might have been,” Rought said.

Nurses and doctors adjusted her care plan.

“It’s an everyday thing, and so if there’s a concern, they call me. I’ve gone through changes with my medication and everything through that time,” she said.

Dr. Else said the program not only gives peace of mind to adult children taking care of their parents, but also to people who live far away in rural areas.

“I do have patients who have to drive over two hours to see me. I feel so guilty making them come in for that and who knows by the time they get here if their blood pressure is going to be in a good range. so, for the rural population this is an awesome opportunity,” Dr. Else said.

According to the National Rural Health Association, rural residents have greater transportation difficulties reaching health care providers.

The USDA is awarding Emergency Rural Health Care Grants. You can learn more about them here.
 
For Oklahomans, 12 towns will divide $3.6 million towards hospitals and EMS stations. 

More News