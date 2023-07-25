Local artist bringing the spirit of 'Burning Man' to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. − Have you ever been curious about going to Burning Man?
For those who don’t know, Burning Man is a city created by its citizens that gather in the middle of the desert, Black Rock City, for one week at the end of summer to experience the spirit of collaboration.
Burning Man has been happening since the 80's, according to Tulsa Artist Lisa Regan.
Her first Burning Man was in 2006, and this year will be 5th once attending.
"Burning Man is such a sponteneous and unexpected event," said Regan.
Tulsa artist Lisa Regan will be bringing an immersive event that will give participants a taste of Burning Man right here in T-Town.
"This is an artistic event for visual art, music, creative expression, healing arts," said Regan.
DJ Jefe will be entertaining the crowds with dance music, there will be a hookah yurt lounge, artistic opportunities and fire dancers.
Regan will also be unveiling her 30’ by 10’ metal, stained glass, leather drum of Quetzalcóatl for her Burning Man installation, on Aug. 4 at 9 p.m. at Edison Studios, 4040 West Edison Street in Tulsa.
"Quetzalcóatl is the pre-hispanic God that is the creator of all life," said Regan.
She will then dismantle the Quetzalcóatl and transport the art piece to Black Rock City for Burning Man 2023 in late Aug.
