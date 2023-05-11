BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Competition for LIV Golf Tulsa at Cedar Ridge Country Club begins Friday and runs through Sunday. The country club said it's preparing for more than 10 thousand visitors each day.
Spectators can see golfers like Cam Smith, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and more. Gates open at 9:30 a.m. and the shotgun start is at 12:15 p.m.
Here's what you need to know if you plan to head out to LIV Golf Tulsa:
Tickets
Tickets are still available for LIV Golf, with grounds passes starting at $55.
Kids 12 and under get in free when accompanied by an adult with a grounds pass, but a ticket is required to all hospitality for guests 3 years of age and older.
There are no refunds or exchanges for tickets and tickets cannot be resold on secondary markets.
You can find the schedule of events here.
Entry and bag policies
Guests will come in through metal detectors located at all entry gates. Bags will also be checked at the gates.
LIV Golf says to budget extra time to get through the entry gates.
Bags must be soft sided, opaque and no larger than 6 x 6 inches, or can be clear measuring at 12 x 6 x 12 inches.
Check here for a list of prohibited items.
Concessions and merchandise
No cash will be accepted for concessions or merchandise sales.
Any impaired or intoxicated fans will be removed from tournament grounds.
Parking and shuttles
No public parking is allowed at Cedar Ridge Country Club or surrounding neighborhoods.
Public parking can be found at Oral Roberts University at 7777 S. Lewis Ave. at no fee. Lots open and shuttles begin running at 9 a.m. Friday through Sunday. The venue gates open at 9:30 a.m. and the last shuttle runs at 8 p.m.
Accessible parking can be found within the public parking lot at no fee. Accessible shuttles will be provided from the lot to the Garnett Gate at Cedar Ridge Country Club.
LIV Golf says to allow 20-30 minutes for shuttle transportation to and from the venue.
The parking lot at Park Church of Christ at 10600 E. 96th St. is available to fans and volunteers using Uber or Lyft. The lot opens at 9:30 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. You may also lock up your bike at this location. No bicycles are allowed on Garnett Road.
Garnett Road will be closed from West New Orleans Street to Cedar Ridge Road from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Email info@livgolf.com for questions.