OKLAHOMA CITY − The President Pro Tem of the Oklahoma State Senate and the Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives are asking Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond to intervene in a federal lawsuit between Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Cherokee Nation.
The lawsuit is part of an on-going dispute between Stitt and some of Oklahoma's tribes when he unilaterally entered into new tribal gaming compacts in 2020.
In his initial letter asking Drummond to intervene, Treat said the governor is trying to get the federal government to take over what is clearly the duty of a state legislature, and he said the governor is more interested in a win than upholding conservative principles on the matter.
"It has thus become clear that the governor has a conflict: he can either choose to represent the interests of this state or his own personal interests, and I believe he has made his decision clear."
Following Treat's letter, Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall received a letter from Drummond asking for his approval to represent the legislature, and McCall approved of Drummond getting involved on behalf of the legislature.
Treat and McCall have been previous parties to lawsuits about the new gaming compacts saying they had no legislative approval, and the courts agreed with them. However, they have had no real representation at the federal level.
FOX23 News reported earlier this year Stitt's office hired new outside counsel in Washington D.C. to assist in the case. The governor's arguments have been defeated in state courts as high as the Oklahoma State Supreme Court. However complicating the matter has been the fact that the U.S. Department of Interior allowed some of the compacts Stitt entered into on his own to take effect by default.
One problem with Stitt's compacts also includes that some of the tribes that did business with Stitt were promised the ability to have sports betting at their new casinos, something that isn't legal yet in Oklahoma.
The Cherokee Nation recently included in a new court filing in their case against Stitt a new court decision that ruled it is not in the purview of the Secretary of the Interior to legalize things within a state, like sports betting, just because a compact is submitted with certain language in it. In West Flagler Associates, Ltd. v. Haaland, the D.C. Circuit Court ruled "whether or not that gaming is authorized or permissible as a matter of Florida state law falls outside the scope of the Secretary [of the Interior's] review."
Drummond said last week during a public appearance in Glenpool that he and Stitt have profoundly different views on tribal sovereignty and how tribal relations should be handled in accordance with the law and recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings.
No new filings from the attorney general's office have been posted to the federal court record search site PACER yet, but FOX23 will continue to monitor when new initial filings on behalf of the legislature are made.