Legacy Foundation holds race in honor of well known dirt track driver, Donnie Crawford

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — On Friday, the Donnie Ray Crawford Legacy Foundation held its 12th Annual Donnie Ray Crawford Memorial Race at Port City Raceway in honor of Donnie Crawford, who was killed in 2012.
In 2012, Donnie Crawford, 22-years-old, was shot by his grandfather Daniel Garcia during an altercation.
Crawford was pursuing a college education in petroleum engineering at the University of Oklahoma and was known by many in the dirt track community.
The weekend of his death, he was participating in the 26th Annual Chili Bowl Midget Nationals.
The Donnie Ray Crawford Legacy Foundation was created in Donnie's honor and has created a scholarship to provide financial assistance to those pursuing a post-secondary education.
"Over the last twelve years, since has passed, we've given out over $325,000 in scholarships, which is really awesome. You don't have to be local to apply. We have students from all over the United States that we give scholarships to," said Kalyn Carpenter, a volunteer with the Legacy Foundation.
During the race, the fifteen 2023 Fall Semester Scholarship recipients received a total of over $20,000 in scholarships.
"We've been able to keep his memory alive and keep his legacy going by giving out scholarships to the foundation," said Carpenter.
The race will continue on Saturday starting at 5:00 p.m., following the opening ceremonies at 6:55 p.m.
General admission will be $12 dollars, kids and seniors will be $6 and veterans free.
Click here for more information on the Donnie Ray Crawford Legacy Foundation.