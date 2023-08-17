TULSA, Okla. — Education leaders and lawmakers said they're worried about the economy and Tulsa Public Schools' partners with the State Board of Education's upcoming decision on the district's accreditation in one week.
TPS has known for months that their accreditation will have deficiencies. This is because of wire fraud the district discovered in the spring, a clerical error, and a special education teacher missing a certification.
Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist said these issues are fixed.
After TPS board member E'Lena Ashley received backlash for praying at a graduation ceremony, State Superintendent Ryan Walters said he wants to take another look at the district's accreditation.
Walters has since discussed the possible removal of Gist and taking the TPS' accreditation.
FOX23 spoke with TPS board member Jeanettie Marshall who said this may cause district partners to back out.
"A few months ago, Tulsa McLain High School, their PTA received an award because they had the most growth in parent participation so we're on the right track as a district because parents are coming in the door sitting down at the table with principals and community minded folk and saying what can we do to help, but when you start talking taking their accreditation you'll see people pull out. They have no reason to stay. We have nothing to offer without accreditation," Marshall said.
George Kaiser Family Foundation, one of TPS' biggest partners, also expressed concern about the possible removal of accreditation.
"We believe that a state takeover of TPS or failure to renew the system's accreditation would be counterproductive for many reasons and damaging to the educational outcomes and experience of Tulsa students and the city generally. We have been communicating that view directly to those involved."