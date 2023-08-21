OKLAHOMA CITY − After a historic day-long hearing by the Oklahoma House Corrections Committee that brought to light claims of rape and cover up at the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in the Muskogee County town of Taft, three state lawmakers signed a letter asking Governor Kevin Stitt for help in implementing reforms.
The letter laid out in detail what happened to psychologist Dr. Whitney Louis who had worked at the women's prison in Taft for three years before she was fired. Louis said inmates began confessing to her in mental health sessions that they were being raped by guards, and Louis herself said she too had been sexually assaulted while working at Eddie Warrior.
"Every time I did my job they would put me under investigation for something," Louis testified to the committee.
Louis was fired from her job shortly after reporting what had happened to her and inmates. The Department of Corrections said in addition to many reasons for her firing, she was creating security issues. However, two administrative courts found those claims to be unfounded, and they ordered Louis back to her post at Eddie Warrior, but the D.O.C. refused and appealed the decision to district court in Oklahoma County where it is now pending.
"My kids ask me like 'why aren't you going to work?' So I have to tell them like that I stood up for something I believed in, and this is what happens," Louis said about how she has not been paid in months and is raising small children.
Corrections Committee Chairman Justin Humphrey (R-Lane) said it was clear to him and other committee members the D.O.C. saw Louis not as a whistleblower but as a problem to be squashed with the full weight of the agency.
"When you're fighting against a government agency who have people on staff who get a half a billion dollar budget, it's pretty hard to fight that as an individual with no income," Humphrey told FOX23 News back in July.
In the letter to Stitt, the committee states:
DOC employees and inmates have no voice in critical safety issues. Therefore, it is imperative that we, the elected officials, ensure employees' and inmates' safety by providing appropriate scrutiny and supervision of our correctional operations. The House Criminal Justice and Correctional Committee has been provided ample evidence to suggest a willful violation of the Whistleblower Act has occurred and sufficient evidence to warrant reconsideration of the rape investigations.
Humphrey and other committee members said it is clear Louis is a whistleblower, but state law does not have adequate protections for her and other people like her when bringing ugly facts to light.
Louis and two other former D.O.C. employees said the agency didn't just fire them, but they made their lives difficult even after they left.
Stitt is being asked to support four recommendations:
1. Introduce legislation that clearly defines the Whistleblower Act and equally defines punishment for administrators who intentionally violate the act.
2. Introduce legislation to establish appropriate actions for agencies, such as the DOC, that willfully ignore government oversight.
3. Conduct an independent investigation into the DOC to determine the safety of employees and inmates.
4. Immediately rehire and back pay Dr. Whitney Louis
Humphrey and members of the House Corrections Committee are expected to file legislation this winter for the 2024 Regular Legislative Session to address what the committee hearing found.
"I'm going to try to make sure it's not just a lot of noise and just a lot of mouth service, and that we put some action behind it," he told FOX23 News.
The Department of Corrections said it is limited in what it can say while Louis' case is pending litigation in court, and the agency director agreed to meet in executive session with the committee to discuss what the agency said are confidential personnel matters. They did say they were satisfied with the attorney general's office approval of their report on Louis and how things were handled.
The D.O.C. said in a statement to FOX23 after the hearing:
We are comfortable with the Attorney General's review and assessment of our investigative process and results surrounding PREA claims. Any new information involving PREA allegations can be sent to our Inspector General or the AG's office. ODOC believes in the justice system and respects the Courts, which is the appropriate forum for review of personnel matters.