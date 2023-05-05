A sanctuary candle at a Tulsa hospital will keep burning after a group of Oklahoma lawmakers said they stopped a federal agency from requiring the candle to be put out.
A press release said a delegation of senators and representatives from Oklahoma prevented Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) from forcing the candle at Saint Francis Health Systems to be extinguished.
Saint Francis has had a sanctuary candle with what’s called a “living flame” in its chapels since 1960, as a sign of the living presence of Jesus.
In a letter from CMS dated April 20, there's a reference to the use of lighted candles, which states that they must be "placed in a substantial candle holder and supervised at all times they are lighted." But CMS found that "there was a lit candle with open flame burning unattended 24/7."
Saint Francis was issued a citation during their re-accreditation process for the candle. However, the Oklahoma delegation, made up of U.S. Sen. James Lankford, U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin, U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern, U.S. Rep Tom Cole, U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice and U.S. Rep. Josh Brecheen, said this was a violation of religious freedom.
"Our Oklahoma Delegation immediately worked to stop this injustice and was thankfully successful," said the release.
The release went on to say they'll get to work to ensure this doesn't happen anywhere or to anyone else.