Tulsa County, Okla. — Law enforcement are warning young people and parents about underage drinking.
As prom and graduation celebrations continue across Green Country, officials are reminding people about Oklahoma's Social Host Law.
Sgt. LaMont Hill from the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says deputies see an uptick in underage drinking around this time of year with proms and graduation parties.
"These are all type of things that you get excited for and you want to celebrate and unfortunately you can't always trust kids to make the right decisions on what to do what not to do," Hill said.
The Tulsa Health Department (THD) says stats show in Oklahoma in 2019-2020, 47 percent of 12th graders in Tulsa County had been given alcohol from someone 21 or older.
Kandice Lawson is from the THD.
"It's important for parents to monitor exactly what their kids are doing when they’re going out to celebrate their accomplishments, because we want them to continue to accomplish things, we want to see college graduations, we want to see weddings, we want to see military accomplishments, but if you consume alcohol too early, it could stunt brain development and it could lead to a lot worse," Lawson said.
Officials say they want to make sure parents knows that hosting a party where kids are drinking can land you in trouble.
"It's common practice because a lot of parents think, well if my kids at home and they drink with me, that’s okay, well it's actually not, it's not okay," Lawson said.
Oklahoma has a Social host Law, which is also known as Cody's Law after 16-year-old Cody Greenhaw from Tulsa who died from a drug and alcohol overdose while at a friends house.
If someone breaks that law, they could face fines or even prison time, if a child is killed or injured at a party.
Sgt. Hill says he wants adults to step up and make sure kids aren’t getting hold of booze.
"Somebody has to look out for the kids because you can't trust them do it for themselves, be part of the solution, not part of the problem, don't give alcohol to kids bottom line," Hill said.
Fines under the Social Host Law start at $100, but on the third offense, it becomes a felony with up to five years in prison and up to a $2,500 fine.