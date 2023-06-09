TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Deputies and police caught a man in Tulsa County who they said attacked his pregnant girlfriend and reportedly pointed a weapon at another person.
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) thanked Tulsa police K-9s for their help in capturing 24-year-old Austin James Armentor.
TCSO said they had been searching for Armentor for a week, and he been evading deputies in the Turley area after he attacked his girlfriend, who is pregnant, as well as another incident where he's accused of pointing a weapon at another person.
TCSO said detectives spotted Armentor on Thursday near East 76th Street North and North Peoria Avenue. He ran away and hid under a house, but Tulsa police K-9s helped deputies find him and take him into custody.
Armentor faces charges of domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, feloniously pointing a firearm and resisting arrest and obstruction.