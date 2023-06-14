Hail in Green Country

Hail at East 41st Street and South Garnett Road in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Golf ball-sized hail hit parts of east Tulsa overnight.

Chris Blackford lives near East 41st Street and South Garnett Road and shared video of the hail.

“Me and the wife woke up to the thunder and the rain and next thing you know, it was a bunch of pebbles hitting the glass,” said Blackford.

Blackford said the hail sounded small at first, but as he got closer to getting outside, it sounded like it was getting bigger.

Just around the corner from his house, parts of a tree fell on top of a car.

“We were lucky. We were one of the lucky ones to not have a tree fall on our vehicle,” said Blackford.

