La Fortune Park hopes to re-open 18-hole Championship golf course by Saturday

TULSA, Okla. — It has been eleven days since Sunday’s storms wreaked havoc on Green Country and crews charged with the clean-up are still hard at work.
That is especially true for Tulsa County’s La Fortune Park, where the championship 18-hole course remains closed.
The Director of Parks and Social Services for Tulsa County, Charles Wall, tells us they lost 108 trees between the 18-hole championship golf course and their par three golf course.
Crews have been out here since Sunday working on clean up in hopes of re-storing the championship course and re-opening on Saturday so golfers can enjoy the long holiday weekend.
The par three course and the driving range are open, and power was restored on Friday, so they’ve been able to resume their beverage and food service.
As far as damage estimates, Wall said a quote for just the tree removal alone on both 18-hole golf courses was more than $600,000.