TULSA, Okla. – On Tuesday, Kendall Whittier Main Street in Tulsa received national accreditation for meeting rigorous performance standards from Main Street America.
Main Street America leads a movement that strengthens communities through a preservation-based economic development in older and historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts.
Jessica Jackson, the executive director of Kendall Whitter Main Street, discussed the organization's recent status.
"The National Main Street has looked at what we're doing and we're on the right track. So we're doing the standards the way they believe it should be done," said Jackson.
Around 800 different Main Street organizations received accreditation this year and Kendall Whittier Main Street was the only one in Oklahoma.
"We're really succeeding in doing this great thing for our community and revitalizing and improving Kendall Whittier for our residents and neighbors and you know, everyone in Tulsa," said Jackson.
Around two million people live or work within the Main Street America districts and an estimated 1.1 million people use their skills and expertise to advance the mission
In 2022, Kendall Whittier saw more than fifteen million private dollars reinvested in the district.
"We really want to thank our board and our volunteers who really helped drive all of this and really have helped push the needle forward," said Jackson.
Click here for more information on Kendall Whittier Main Street.