Kendall Whittier Crosstown Learning Center 4th of July parade brings community together

TULSA, Okla. -- Kids from the nonprofit Crosstown Learning Center celebrated Independence Day with a parade around the block in the Kendall Whittier North neighborhood on Monday, July 3.
“Today we had our 4th of July Parade,” said Kathryn Black, the assistant director of curriculum. “It’s the second annual parade. We started this last year.”
Black was thrilled to be part of it all it, as she missed the entire event last year. She was on vacation.
Crosstown Learn Center is a 5-star, nationally accredited early care and learning center and services kids ages 6 months to pre-K. The center is lisenced by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (DHS).
Mother/daughter volunteer teams from National Charity League-Jenks Chapter helped the children make signs, hats and decor before the event.
Following the parade, the kids and families enjoyed popsicles.
Black says that the best part about the 4th of July event is that, “It brings families in our community together.”