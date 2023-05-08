TULSA, Okla. − Kavin Ross, the chairman of the 1921 Graves Investigation Public Oversight Committee and Tulsa Race Massacre descendant, has died.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum shared the news on his Facebook page Monday afternoon. In his post, Mayor Bynum spoke about Ross's fight to raise awareness about the grave investigation while also pushing for the search to continue.
"This was a great man, who started out documenting history but ended up making it. Any connection that is made for the descendants of victims will be because of him. God bless him," said Mayor Bynum.
Ross was also a teacher at McKinley Elementary School in Tulsa.
It is not clear how Ross died.
This is a developing story.