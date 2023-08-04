TULSA, Okla. — A man from Wichita, Kansas, was convicted on nine criminal charges for conducting a sex trafficking operation that spanned four states, including Oklahoma.
Byron Cordell Thomas, 36, was convicted by a federal jury for sex trafficking, transporting an individual for prostitution, witness tampering by corrupt persuasion and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Thomas faces up to 35 years in federal prison.
Johnson said Thomas targeted young women with financial difficulties who had little or no support, and called himself a "street advisor". He promised to help the women make money as part of his team, but kept the money for himself, according to Johnson.
Johnson said Thomas would isolate women, move them under false pretenses to another state, and refuse to take them back home until the women earned a set amount of money through prostitution.
Thomas had hotel rooms in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Dallas, Wichita and Bossier City, Louisiana, for women to stay at and to conduct his trafficking and prostitution operation, according to Johnson. One victim told officers that Thomas and another victim picked her up in Topeka, Kansas, and drove her to Tulsa where she was forced into prostitution and not allowed to leave, said Johnson.
"The victims in this case were beaten, isolated and trafficked across state lines for prostitution. They suffered threats and intimidation from Thomas, even throughout the investigation," said Johnson. "I want to thank our law enforcement partners for their lengthy and solid investigation of this case, and the victims for their brave testimony that made this conviction possible."
Johnson said Thomas would carry a gun and was physically violent with some of the women, but primarily controlled the them force, threats of force, fraud and coercion.
Investigators found messages and pictures used in online prostitution ads over several states, in which Johnson said Thomas used and taught women how to use social media to promote themselves and communicate with clients.
According to Johnson, Thomas told the women engaged in prostitution to lie to law enforcement, and later threatened them to influence, delay and prevent court testimony.
Homeland Security Investigations, the Tulsa Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, with assistance from Kansas and Texas law enforcement agencies conducted the investigation.
To report suspected human trafficking to federal law enforcement, call 1-866-347-2423.