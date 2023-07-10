KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Chiefs superfan and a suspected serial bank robber has been charged and arrested, according to the FBI.
In December 2022, 28-year-old Xaviar Michael Babudar, also known as “ChiefsAholic", was arrested for allegedly robbing Tulsa Teachers Federal Credit Union in Bixby. He bonded out in February 2023.
On March 23, Babudar reportedly removed his ankle monitor and disappeared.
Babudar was on the run for four months. Finally, law enforcement caught up with him in Lincoln, California, on July 7.
In a criminal complaint filed on May 24, Babudar was charged with one count of bank theft and one count of stolen property across state lines.
According to the FBI, Babudar is believed to have robbed several banks and credit unions in four different states across the Midwest, including Nebraska, Iowa, Tennessee and Oklahoma, plus two credit unions in Minnesota.
The FBI also said the affidavit reveals that Babudar “engaged in multiple casino chip purchases and redemptions at the Argosy Casino in Riverside, Mo.” He also deposited funds into his money market savings account.