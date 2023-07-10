28-year-old Kansas City Chief’s superfan, “ChiefsAholic’ and a suspected serial bank robber has been charged and arrested, according to the Federal Beauru of Investigation.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Chiefs superfan and a suspected serial bank robber has been charged and arrested, according to the FBI.

In December 2022, 28-year-old Xaviar Michael Babudar, also known as “ChiefsAholic", was arrested for allegedly robbing Tulsa Teachers Federal Credit Union in Bixby. He bonded out in February 2023.

On March 23, Babudar reportedly removed his ankle monitor and disappeared.

Babudar was on the run for four months. Finally, law enforcement caught up with him in Lincoln, California, on July 7.

Court documents reveal new details about Bixby credit union robbery

In a criminal complaint filed on May 24, Babudar was charged with one count of bank theft and one count of stolen property across state lines.

Payton Garcia was behind the counter at the Bixby credit union when she was robbed at gunpoint. 
 
"It was terrifying," she said. "I mean, it changed everything. Like I definitely don't live my life the same after that. I mean, how could you?"
 
Frank Frasier is Garcia’s attorney. He said his client is happy to hear Babudar has been arrested.
 
"They eventually caught up with him," he said. "I think they were bound to get him sooner or later but most importantly my client feels great and relief."
 
Frasier said he doesn’t think Babudar should have been given bail in the first place.
 
"He should not have been given bail in light of the fact that his crime was a violent crime," Frasier said. "He threatened people that he was going to do bodily harm and he was stealing thousands and thousands of dollars."

According to the FBI, Babudar is believed to have robbed several banks and credit unions in four different states across the Midwest, including Nebraska, Iowa, Tennessee and Oklahoma, plus two credit unions in Minnesota.

The FBI also said the affidavit reveals that Babudar “engaged in multiple casino chip purchases and redemptions at the Argosy Casino in Riverside, Mo.” He also deposited funds into his money market savings account.

"He should never have been allowed to wear an ankle monitor or things like that," Frasier said.

