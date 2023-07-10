KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- 28-year-old Kansas City Chief’s superfan, “ChiefsAholic’ and a suspected serial bank robber has been charged and arrested, according to the Federal Beauru of Investigation (FBI).
In December 2022, Xaviar Michael Babudar was arrested for allegedly robbing a bank in Bixby, Okla, Tulsa Teachers Federal Credit Union on Dec. 16, 2022. He bonded out on Feb. 2023. On March 23, Babudar reportedly removed his ankle monitor and disappeared.
Babudar was on the run for four months. Finally, law enforcement caught up with him in Lincoln, California on July 7.
In a criminal complaint filed on May 24, 2023, Babudar was charged with one count of bank theft and one count of stolen property across state lines.
According to the FBI, Babudar is believed to have robbed several banks and credit unions in four different states across Midwest, Nebraska, Iowa, Tennessee and Oklahoma, including two credit unions in Minnesota.
The FBI also says that the affidavit reveals that Babudar “engaged in multiple casino chip purchases and redemptions at the Argosy Casino in Riverside, Mo.” He also deposited funds into his money market savings account.