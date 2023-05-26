TULSA, Okla. — A jury found a man guilty of a south Tulsa 2021 murder, on Friday.
In August of 2021, Tulsa Police received a call about a man lying in the street, covered in blood.
Investigators then discovered the victim, Josep Brown, had died from a gunshot wound.
After reviewing security footage from the neighborhood Brown was found in, detectives were able to determine a car had been near the crime scene.
after several days, they were able to tie the Toyota Corolla seen in the footage to suspect Brayden Blough.
After searching the car once it was found, detectives found a gun, bullets and blood inside.
Blough was then arrested a week after Brown's killing. A witness who was in the car with Blough and Brown during the night of the incident said Blough shot and killed Brown, and then he directed passengers in the car to leave Brown in the street.
"Josep Brown did not deserve to die," said Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler. "He did nothing wrong, and yet he was callously shot in the backseat of a car and his body dumped on a quiet Tulsa neighborhood street.
The Tulsa Police Department did a tremendous job putting this case together. I am grateful for the hard work this jury put in to hold Brayden Blough accountable. I hope he spends every day reflecting upon Josep and his family, and reflecting upon himself and his own family. His actions were senseless."
Blough was additionally found guilty of possession of a stolen vehicle.
The jury recommended a life sentence with an additional two years and $10,500 in fines.
Blough's sentencing is scheduled for June 6.