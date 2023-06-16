TULSA, Okla. — On Friday, the Juneteenth celebrations began at Tulsa Greenwood District.
Organizers say the event is part of the legacy, left by the former director of Tulsa's Juneteenth celebration, Sherry Gamble Smith, who passed away.
"Before she passed away, before our last Juneteenth, she really wanted to be able to add technology, entrepreneurship to the programming for Juneteenth overall, and so I kinda spearheaded that," said Juneteenth Organizer, Kelsey Davis.
On Thursday night, Black Entrepreneurs pitched their businesses to a panel of judges for a grand prize of $25,000.
The festival has plenty of other events. Click here to find the full list of events.