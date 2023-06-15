University of Oklahoma softball superstar Jordy Bahl announced she's transferring to the University of Nebraska Thursday morning.
Bahl made the announcement on social media.
"After 2 years of wonderful memories, I’m excited for 2 more representing the Nebraska Cornhuskers. This state, these people, and this N are all things I’m excited, proud, and thankful to be a part of," said Bahl on Instagram.
The pitcher announced she would be leaving OU for her home state of Nebraska just days after the Sooners won their third consecutive Women's College World Series. Bahl was named the Women's College World Series' Most Outstanding Player.
Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso said in a statement that the two had a cordial conversation about Bahl's decision.
“We’re understanding of her situation and certainly want her to be the happiest she can be,” Gasso said. “We are supportive of her and she will always be part of the OU Softball family.”