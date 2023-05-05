TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa homeless shelter, John 3:16 Mission, moved from its downtown location to a new facility in west Tulsa.
Senior pastor and CEO Steve Whitaker said there were a number of reasons the organization needed to move.
"The main issue is that we, we're reaching kind of critical mass with the homeless population in downtown Tulsa," Whitaker said. "And frankly, we think we can do better for people that are experiencing homelessness."
Whitaker said men who are in their recovery program were having to stay in the same building where people experiencing homelessness can stay for the evening.
"People that are sheltering are still people that are deciding about their lives. Sometimes they're active in their addictions," he said.
This overcrowded environment was not providing the best opportunities for the homeless in Tulsa, Whitaker said.
He said the new facility will allow them to double their capacity.
"People that are putting homelessness behind them, our emphasis is to put them into housing," he said. "Our emphasis is for them to rejoin us in community, to go back to work, to have their own apartment or their own house, to reconcile with their family and go back home if they can. And so we anticipate being able to double our numbers here."
