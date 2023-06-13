TULSA, Okla. − John 3:16 Mission is well-known for its food donations. What people don’t realize is that they also handle furniture and clothing donations as well.
“We recognize that people have daily needs, so before we feel like it’s appropriate to go visiting with people about spiritual issues, we need to meet their daily needs,” said Steve Whittaker, CEO of John 3:16 Missions.
Whittaker says different furniture stores in the area donate to them regularly. For example, Sunshine Furniture has been a big donator for several years.
“They’ve been giving us everything that they have extra, and then some. So Sunshine Furniture has been a huge partner for a couple years,” said Whittaker.
Brian Bost, the John 3:16 Family and Youth Director, says they have a unique way of giving away the clothing and furniture.
They have a Mission Goods Store where families can come, get a shopping cart, and shop for furniture and household items.
"For us, this shopping experience is all about dignity. It's about them being able to come in and being treated as a human being,” said Bost.
Bost says the experience helps people feel more at ease. He says the store helps them feel less like it’s a donation and more like a shopping experience.
“It's about dignity, it's about them being able to pick out what they want, what they need, what they’re gonna use,” said Bost.
A new, larger facility is under construction. John 3:16 is always looking for volunteers, and you can learn more about that here.