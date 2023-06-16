Five teachers went back to class to learn how to teach the history of the holocaust to their students.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Teachers from around the state gathered at the Jewish Federation of Tulsa on the second day of workshops at the 2023 Eva K. Unterman Conference for Holocaust Educators.
 
The conference started on Thursday at the Jewish Federation of Oklahoma City, in order to satisfy the recommendations of lawmakers with Senate Bill 1671 to make Holocaust Education available to all Oklahoma students in grades 6 through 12.
 
Eva K. Unterman shared her story with reporters before speaking to teachers about the horrors she suffered as a child in several concentration camps, including Auschwitz, during the Nazi occupation of Poland, where she was born.
 
"The American zone of occupation in Germany was where everyone, all those who survived, wanted to go to," Unterman said, "American soldiers were known to be generous, to be accepting, to have wonderful chocolates, everything good we thought of America and Americans. And I'm not disappointed. Nothing is perfect. But, one of those GI's -- that everyone was so fond of and admired -- I married one of those."
 
Despite the horrors she suffered during the Holocaust, Unterman said she has always thought of the glass as half-full and she holds no grudges for the atrocities she suffered as a child, but she works with teachers so that they will teach their students about her history.

