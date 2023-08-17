JENKS, Okla. — Students at Jenks Public Schools (JPS) return from summer break Thursday.
JPS Superintendent Dr. Stacey Butterfield said the district has a lot of momentum going into the school year because of several school bond-funded projects.
"The support of our community makes it possible for us to have the bond dollars that we are able to utilize and have projects such as the new turf on the field,” said Butterfield.
Butterfield said new turf at Allan Trimble Stadium means a lot for the football program, as well as the rest of the students.
“Oftentimes people think, well that's just for football, but actually it's not,” said Butterfield. “We have both our girls and boys state championship soccer teams, they have their games here. Lacrosse, on the weekends we have the Little League JTA football program. Our band is out here every morning in the fall. So the new turf on the football field is here to serve multiple student organizations."
The bond is also paying for a multi-step renovation project at the Jenks Freshman Academy.
JPS said they are starting the school year nearly 100 percent with certified teaching staff, but the district is still looking for bus drivers, paraprofessionals and child nutrition workers.
Tulsa Public Schools and Owasso Public Schools also go back to school Thursday.