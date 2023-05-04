JENKS, Okla. — If you drove by Jenks Middle School Thursday, you might think the worst, but it was all a drill.
Students were on gurneys, a bus was flipped on its side and teams from Tulsa Police, Tulsa Fire and EMS were all at the school to practice responding to a school bus crash.
Jenks Public Schools (JPS) drama students took on the role of injured students in a bus roll over that simulated injuries that are typical in a bus accident.
Photos: Jenks practices safety response with bus accident drill
THIS WAS A DRILL. The Jenks Public Schools Incident Management Team (IMT) coordinated a full-scale emergency exercise to simulate a bus accident. IMT members worked closely with multiple local agencies - police, fire, EMSA - to go through all aspects of an emergency response.
"They started at 7:00 this morning. Getting their stage makeup, preparing some of the injuries," Jeffrey Beyer, JPS Chief Operating Officer, said.
The simulation took six months of planning with Tulsa Fire, Tulsa Police, EMSA, Tulsa Emergency Management and JPS.
TPD Captain Richard Meulenberg says its all about preparing for a scenario you hope never to see.
"Just like you would prepare for a tornado or weather season. Just know how you're going to find your information," he said.
While the reason behind the drill was serious, there were a lot of smiles in between training. Emergency responders could be seen laughing next to students who appear to have some pretty gruesome injuries, but again it was all stage makeup.
Capt. Meulenberg says while this is good training for first responders it's also a good reminder for parents to talk to their kids about their own plans in case of an emergency.