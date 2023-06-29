JENKS, Okla. − The Jenks City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to push forward the proposed Cal Ripken Baseball Experience project that many homeowners near the project oppose.
Opponents say it’s a way for a developer to expedite a project and avoid stricter zoning laws that may not be available under typical zoning process.
FOX23 asked the city’s spokesperson for an interview with the mayor, manager and a city councilor, who did not return phone calls on Wednesday.
The city has told FOX23 in the past that the project is good for Jenks' tax revenue.
On Tuesday night’s agenda was Ordinance No. 1617, which was related to a Planned Unit Development for the baseball project on land zoned as agricultural.
Also on the agenda was an Emergency Clause for Ordinance No. 1617, to make it “effective immediately upon passage since the immediate operation of the provisions of the Ordinance is necessary for the preservation of public health, welfare and safety.”
That move caused some of the biggest contention.
A lawyer representing the Jenks Coalition for Smart Growth, who opposes the project, challenged that move for an emergency clause, saying it violated the statute.
That ultimately led to the council voting down the emergency clause, something that would have prevented the coalition from starting a referendum against the project.
Lisa Almond is a member or the Jenks Coalition for Smart Growth. She attended Tuesday night’s meeting.
“There are so many unknowns,” Almond says, “How is it that the city council chose -- first off that the planning commission took it to the city council -- and that the council actually voted in favor of something when there are so many unknowns and then so many promises from the developer.”
When asked what those promises are, Almond said the sound ordinance.
“Adhering to whatever sound ordinance is put in place,” she said, “We don’t have that.”
The issue of traffic is still a big concern for many residents who say the traffic is already bottlenecked at 106th and Elm.
They say it will only grow with more traffic coming with the Simon outlet mall in the River District.
Brad Lenhart is a founding member of the Jenks Coalition for Smart Growth. He was one of the residents who came forward to comment in more than five hours of public comment.
“Concerned citizens have done their research,” Lenhart said, “And it’s clear some people don’t like to be challenged. And it seems like the ones who don’t like to be challenged are the ones who are promoting the project.”
He said traffic was the worst reason to build the baseball project where it is being proposed on agricultural land and surrounded by houses.
“Our 2021 TEC traffic study probably underestimated then the amount of traffic that just the Simon mall is going to produce,” Lenhart said, “…which means we have no idea what kind of traffic we’re going to have and now you’re wanting to bring in a large entertainment complex that happens to have baseball fields. Let’s be real. It is a Disneyland with baseball bats.”
The Jenks Coalition for Smart Growth is planning to start a referendum against the Cal Ripken Baseball project.
Lenhart says that will allow the people, not the city council, decide if this project will move forward.