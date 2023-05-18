Jenks Chamber of Commerce reveal plans for new pickleball entertainment complex

JENKS, Okla. —The Jenks Chamber of Commerce hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday for the soon-to-be largest pickleball entertainment complex in the state, In a Pickle.
The pickleball entertainment complex will feature thirteen pickleball courts, two restaurants, three bars, an entertainment stage and other activities.
The owners, Angelo Cuzalina and Angelo's wife, Greg Hughes and Ashley Hughes, aim to provide fun and entertainment to the community while combining it with good food.
FOX23 spoke with Angelo Cuzalina about how hi and his wife's love for pickleball and sushi sparked the idea of In a Pickle.
"We're really wanting it to be almost an attraction where a couple of thousand people could come in the weekend and hang out, walk around, sit by the fire watch a live show or go play ping ball and get a little exercise," said Cuzalina.
The pickleball complex will also feature games like ping pong, cornhole or video games at the arcade.
"We want it to be really enjoyable, but we also want a safe place. We're going to have it enclosed so kids can be there also. You can bring your pets and dogs can be there as well. So we're hoping to make it really a great place for your entire family," said Cuzalina.
President and CEO of the Jenks City of Commerce, Heather Turner, says everyone is excited and has heard no negative feedback.
"We are thrilled to bring this type of project here because it brings more dining and entertainment to Jenks," said Turner.
In a Pickle will be located south of the Creek Turnpike and west of the Arkansas River in Jenks.
Cuzalina says they are planning on having In a Pickle open by the end of 2024.
Click here for more information about In a Pickle.