A U.S. senator from Oklahoma said he won't endorse anyone in the 2024 presidential race, days after Oklahoma's governor made his endorsement.
Gov. Kevin Stitt endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on Saturday at a campaign event in Tulsa.
U.S. Sen. James Lankford told FOX23 he won't lend his endorsement to anyone because he has several friends who've announced their candidacy.
"I plan to be able to stay out of it. I've got a lot of good friends that are actually in this race, so I want to see a lot of good people get out there," said Lankford. "Republicans have a very deep bench so there are a lot of good folks out there with a lot of good ideas that will actually help the country."
The Republican field also includes former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, among others.
FOX23 also asked Lankford about his thoughts on Trump's federal indictment.
Lankford compared the class 5 documents found in Trump's possession to the documents found at President Joe Biden's home in Delaware.
"It's exceptionally polarizing within the country ... Everyone is accountable under the law. We just want to be able to make sure it's all applied equally and fairly to every single person as well," said Lankford.