It's peach season in Porter, the peach capital of the world

PORTER, Okla. -- Livesay Orchards is the largest peach orchard in Oklahoma, with more than a 150 acres of peach trees.
On the Fourth of July, Kimberly Jacobdorado, her son Landon and husband Dion Dorado spent time together picking peaches.
“With him being a veteran, this season has been a little up and down struggle for him. So, we try to find low key things to do and also keep us busy and occupied and have some family time," said Jacobdorado.
Dion Dorado came to Livesay Orchards with a culinary plan.
“I’m gonna make peach tarts tonight, and then I’ll can some peaches. Few little peaches. Might do a peach preserve with a little fig compote,” Dorado said.
He described the perfect peach.
“Not too firm. Not too soft. Stem portion. Base portion. And if it has the fuzz that’s just molted off, that’s the perfect peach for canning. That’s the perfect one for pie,” Dorado said.
The younger peaches will take a few weeks to ripen.
Kyle Livesay said those peaches will be ready July 25.
“I love it. peaches are my favorite fruit. It’s hard not to be excited when they’re in season,” Livesay said.
Twenty-seven-year-old Livesay said this year’s crop has done better than the last few years’ crops.
“We were a little bit worried when we had that freezing weather early in the spring but we made it through pretty well. So, it’s a pretty nice-looking crop,” Livesay said.
Their freestone peaches are in season early July through early October.
The peak season is mid-July through mid-August.
Livesay said that Porter is the peach capital of the world.
The town is the setting of the annual Porter Peach Festival.
Livesay said even with “pick your own peaches” days, there will still be plenty Porter Peach Festival, which is July 13, 14 and 15.