'It's illegal;' City of Tulsa sends fireworks reminder ahead of the 4th

TULSA, Okla. − The City of Tulsa is reminding Tulsans that fireworks are illegal within city limits.
The reminder comes as many people continue to cleanup debris and brush from the Father's Day storm.
If anyone is caught setting off fireworks within city limits, you could be cited or face further action if a firework sparks a fire.
Possessing, manufacturing, storing, selling, handling, or using fireworks with city limits is illegal and considered a misdemeanor. Open burning is also illegal. Open burning is defined as burning materials directly into the air, and not filtering through a chimney or an enclosed chamber.
You can also see the latest burn bans in Oklahoma here.