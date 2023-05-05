TULSA, Okla. — Iron Gate Tulsa is looking for volunteers as those in need across the community increases.
Carrie Vesely Henderson, the executive director, said more people are accessing Iron Gate's food pantry and they need more hands to pitch in.
Iron Gate provided groceries for more than 4,800 households in April alone, 1,000 more households than in March.
With the recent changes to SNAP benefits, Iron Gate said more households are needing necessities. More households, means more volunteers are also needed.
"We do our grocery pantry Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1 p.m. We are averaging over 100 families each day and like I said, things have gotten busy lately," Henderson said.
Henderson said they need around 15 to 20 volunteers to help prepare the food pantry and then need half of those volunteers to stay an help actually pass out the food.
"So if you come for pantry prep, that is exactly what it sounds like. You'll be prepping the pantry. And that means things like sorting through the groceries we get, getting the produce ready, putting it, organizing it by type, making sure the shelves are stocked," she said.
Henderson said, because of a current shortage on volunteers, it's making it more difficult for the organization. People who should be working on other things have to be pulled in to cover for those missing volunteers.
"One of the great things about being a staff member here is just helping people and seeing that reward," she said.
She said for those who can't volunteer, they always could use grocery bags or food items.
Iron Gate will be at the Tulsa Farmers Market on May 6 from 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. and Tulsa's Mayfest on May 12-14 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. looking for volunteers.
For more information on how to volunteer or give back, click here.