OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. − Investigators with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office have released more information involving a deadly shooting at a high school football game last Friday.
A 16-year-old was shot and killed while attending a game in Choctaw, east of Oklahoma City. The game was between Choctaw High School and Del City High School, though the teenager attended Midwest City schools.
Two other people were injured during the shooting. No names have been released.
While the Choctaw Police Department is investigating the death of the teenager and the shooting, Oklahoma County deputies were asked to investigate an incident involving a Del City Police Officer who was working off-duty as a security guard at the game that night.
A deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says the off-duty Del City officer shot one of the victims, a 42-year-old man, in the chest. He is in critical condition.
The officer did not shoot the teenager who was killed. The search continues for the suspect in his death.
Investigators are asking anyone with video to share it with them. You can do so online.