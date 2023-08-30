OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. − The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says that a suspect has been arrested following a deadly shooting at a Choctaw High School football game.
According to our media partner KOCO-TV, investigators say the suspect is underage. They did not say the suspect's exact involvement in the shooting.
A 16-year-old was shot and killed while attending a game last Friday in Choctaw, east of Oklahoma City. The game was between Choctaw High School and Del City High School, though the teenager attended Midwest City schools.
Two other people were injured during the shooting. No names have been released.
A press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.