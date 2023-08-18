Intersection dedicated to historian who helped uncover the truth behind the Tulsa mass graves

TULSA, Okla. -- The local historian who helped uncover the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre mass graves, J Kavin Ross, is being honored after suddenly passing away this spring.

When driving down 11th and Peoria by Oaklawn Cemetery, many people can't help but think about the recent work Kavin was doing at the cemetery before passing away. He helped uncover 18 bodies that archeologists say are tied to the Massacre.
 
Mayor G.T. Bynum said Ross' impact on the city and the drive to help descendants find their loved ones is why they're dedicating the intersection to Kavin.
 
"Kavin's life is a great example I hope for future generations of Tulsans," Bynum said.
 
His brother Ed Ross tells me how much this means to his family.
 
"It represents the work that he's done with the time and effort that went into uncovering the well-dressed lie. Everyone swore it didn't happen, but he proved it did happen," Ed said.
 
As the search for more graves tied to the Massacre continues, the wonder of who will take Kavin's spot to help find more answers and find people's loved ones will be hard to fill. FOX23 asked Ed, as a historian himself, will he step in for his brother.
 
"My feet aren't big enough to fill his shoes. He had a special gift, a lot of patience, and energy. I don't know if one person can replace that energy he had. It'll take a bunch of people to do the work he did," Ed Said.

More News