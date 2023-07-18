TULSA, Okla. — An inmate in a state prison from Tulsa says he’s ready to plead guilty to threatening a mass shooting at the University of Tulsa and cyberstalking at least two TU professors.
Chris Barnett, who was a Republican gubernatorial candidate in 2018, was arrested in the summer of 2019 on multiple charges related to his interactions with the TU community, including posting on an open records website "How Chris Barnett would take down the University of Tulsa" in which he laid out an elaborate step-by-step plan to carry out a mass shooting at a home football game.
Barnett said then and continues to claim the post was protected free speech. Charges related to that post were coupled with cyberstalking charges related to incidents involving TU drama department professors who Barnett said wronged his then-fiancé and now ex-husband.
Barnett said his then-fiancé was unfairly kicked out of the school’s drama program because of personal attacks Barnett made online towards TU faculty in defense of his fiancé about a dispute that occurred during an overseas school theater trip.
TU professors took the stand in previous preliminary hearings, sometimes in tears, saying Barnett paid strangers to take pictures of them and stalk them at their homes and in their public life. They also claimed their names and reputations had been maliciously smeared online to the public. One moved out of her “dream home” and gave up her passion for gardening because she didn’t feel safe outside and in public because of the strangers she claimed Barnett hired to harass her to get revenge for the man who is now his ex-husband.
The dispute with TU, Barnett and his now ex-husband became public with billboards put up across the Tulsa metro pointing to a website Barnett created to point out what he said was unfair due process his now ex-husband went through at TU.
While all of this was playing out in court, Barnett shot a process server through the front door of his south Tulsa home who was trying to serve him legal papers in the summer of 2019.
Barnett told FOX23 News he feared for his life because the man had shown up unannounced at his front door at sunset. He said on FOX23 News shortly after the shooting that the man threatened his life if he didn’t open the door.
However, the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office said a search of Barnett’s computer showed he had researched if he could legally shoot and potentially kill a process server without legal consequences. Tulsa County DA Steve Kunzweiler said the FOX23 interview showed Barnett hoped he could use carefully crafted legal terms he learned on the internet to try to get off the stand.
Home security camera video from Barnett’s residence had audio and video recordings on it of the ordeal from start to finish. At no time, did the process server threaten to kill Barnett, and the man was shot as he was walking away from the home. The process server was armed, but at no time did he have his hand on his firearm which was for the most part concealed under his t-shirt and only revealed when his shirt blew up as the server was running away from Barnett’s home after being shot.
A jury agreed with the DA, found Barnett guilty and a judge sentenced him to 32 years in prison.
Barnett has since been spending most of his time in a north central Oklahoma prison, but he has been on a few occasions brought back to Tulsa as the TU case continued.
However, in a letter to the presiding judge this month, Barnett said he has not had adequate time to meet with his attorney, has not been allowed to appear in Tulsa County District Court in his defense, and has also run into a myriad of challenges he states has impacted his ability to defend himself. So, he is willing to plead guilty to all charges to “just get it over with” and move on with life.
Barnett sent FOX23 News a letter two months ago stating he believed the DA’s office was refusing to bring him back to Tulsa because they were tired of dealing with him and saw him as a political enemy.
FOX23 reached out to Barnett’s current attorney Brian Boheim who said because of the distance between the prison and Tulsa, the inability to have his client in the Tulsa County jail while working on this case, as well as other challenges, he understood his client’s frustration about how things were playing out, but he never advised Barnett to plead guilty.
“That’s a complete surprise to me,” Boheim told FOX23 News on the phone.
Boheim said the charges related to the mass shooting threat should be challenged, and he believed the DA’s office was going to try to win the case by appealing to the emotions of the jury and the current climate in America about mass shootings.
“When you look at the language of the law and how it is written compared to how they are applying it to Mr. Barnett, we run into some real questions,” Boheim said.
Boheim said he hasn’t been able to meet with his client in more than two months because of Oklahoma Department of Corrections restrictions and the distance between Tulsa and the prison Barnett is in, the James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena. The prison is more than a two hour drive one-way from Tulsa, and it sits in between Enid and Alva in north central Oklahoma.
“It would be more beneficial for the defense of Mr. Barnett if he wouldn’t have been sent to prison until all Tulsa County issues were resolved,” he said.
Boheim said he was withdrawing as the attorney of record for Barnett this week because a conflict of interest had arisen, and he wasn’t sure who would represent Barnett in the future.
The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office said it was ready to address Barnett’s request to plead guilty in addition to more than 100 motions filed in the case during an anticipated lengthy court hearing Wednesday.
“On July 19, the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office will be addressing approximately 100 motions filed by Christopher Barnett. These responses will be done in open court, or through filed responses,” the statement from the DA’s Office to FOX23 read.
FOX23 News will continue to follow this case and update you on Wednesday's decisions in court.