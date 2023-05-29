Indian Nations Council Boy Scouts honor fallen soldiers with special ceremony

TULSA, Okla. — On Monday, members of the Indian Nations Council of the Boy Scouts of America held a special ceremony to retire the Garrison Flag and other flags surrounding the Veterans Field of Honor.
The event was a way to honor the sacrifices and service of our nation's fallen veterans and properly retire the U.S. flags that have flown in their honor.
FOX23 spoke with the District executive for the Red Bud District and the Indian Nations Council, Colt Helmer, on the importance of the retirement of the Garrison Flag.
"The Garrison Flag is a much larger flag and it's treated with a lot of extra traditional care. That's how come a lot of our Eagle scouts help fold it down. It takes more than 20 people to fold it properly and put it away with respect and dignity so it can be used again for years to come," said Helmer.
Once the flags are properly folded, they are tagged with the names of the fallen soldier.
"The Boy Scouts has a long time honored tradition of working with the military and with veteran groups. We're very blessed to have veterans helping us out as we are all in this country to have veterans who have made the country what it is today for us," said Helmer.
Helmer says it is important to teach those from a young age the history and importance of the U.S. flag and Memorial Day.
"Memorial Day is incredibly important for veterans. Not all veterans made it home and we're very lucky to have the home that we have and our veterans are something that is very special to this country. We wouldn't be here today without the veterans," said Helmer.
