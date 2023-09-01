TULSA, Okla. — A new, all-inclusive park opened Friday at Whiteside Park in midtown Tulsa.
The addition to the park, near 41st and Yale, is appropriately named Hope Playground. With the design meant to allow play for adults and children of all abilities.
Hope Playground is the larges all-abilities playground in Oklahoma.
RELATED>>>City of Tulsa planning to invest millions in Johnson Park
Inclusive play specialist, Jill Moore designed it. Moore is in a wheelchair and used her personal experiences to design and create the equipment.
“One of my favorite features of this playground is how many play options it has for children who are staying in their mobility devices,” said Moore. “There are also many options for a child’s range of motion, no matter where they are in their sensory development. For children with sensory disabilities, Autism diagnoses, even ADHD and dyslexia, the variety of sensory play in this space provides ample opportunity to seek out what a child’s sensory system is craving.”
The Sanford and Irene Burnstein Foundation provided $1.2 million in funding for the playground, which started construction in 2022. Mrs. Burnstein and her late husband, Stan, established their foundation to help families in Tulsa.
“Stan and I had a vision that children of all ages and abilities could gather together to play, explore, and learn from one another,” Irene Burnstein said. “My family celebrates this vision with the announcement of the plans for a playground that will bring joy and fun to so many.”